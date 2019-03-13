Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Biggest breakouts from model that called Khris Davis' huge season

Now that Bryce Harper signed a $330 million deal with the Phillies and Manny Machado inked a $300 million contract with the Padres, other top-level free agents are hoping to earn new deals of their own with league-wide MLB Opening Day bearing down on March 28. Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel are among the top MLB free agents still available, and owners everywhere will be eager to see where they land in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. However, championships are usually won and lost by the picks in the middle and late stages of drafts. Those potential 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts are out there, you just have to find them, and a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings is the best way to do so. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine before your upcoming drafts.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts long before your competition. Their Fantasy Baseball cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is recommending: Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

Voit still has to beat out Greg Bird to win the starting job at first base, but the absurd power display he put up last season would indicate he's a strong front-runner given Bird's struggles with contact and injuries. Voit hit 14 home runs and 33 RBIs in just 148 plate appearances for the Yankees last year after being acquired from the Cardinals.

Even with a HR/FB rate of 40.5 percent that will come down considerably and a BABIP of .365 that will level off at around .300, Voit's power will play to Yankee Stadium extremely well. That provides an enormous amount of value for a player who has an ADP of 26 among first basemen. In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings project that he'll finish the 2019 season as the No. 13 player at his position.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Minnesota Twins catcher and utility man Willians Astudillo.

"La Tortuga" was a monster last season after a late call-up, slashing .355/.371/.516 in 97 plate appearances with three home runs, four doubles, a triple, and 21 RBIs. And whereas playing catcher would traditionally limit the number of plate appearances, Astudillo's positional versatility should actually help keep him on the field more often than your typical platoon catcher.

Astudillo is a master of contact and, while he still has work left to ensure he earns a roster spot, his potential to provide a high average and develop power at an offensively-challenged position makes him extremely intriguing. That's why the model projects he'll finish as the No. 9 catcher in Fantasy baseball despite an ADP of 19 at his position.

SportsLine is also predicting an emerging star to provide top-six production at his position despite being drafted outside the top 12. You'll want to target him before your opponents, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball breakouts should you be targeting? And which player is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Khris Davis' huge breakout season, and find out.