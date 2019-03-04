Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Biggest breakouts from model that nailed Khris Davis' huge season

MLB Opening Day is quickly approaching and 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere are taking shape. On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw might not be ready for the start of the season with a shoulder injury. Any absence could open up plenty of opportunities for 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts and sleepers to emerge. In the Windy City, Jon Lester will be the opening day starter for the Cubs, while former North Sider Jake Arrieta, now with the Phillies, tossed three perfect innings over the weekend in Florida. With MLB news coming in left and right, you need to see the up-to-the-minute 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from the team at SportsLine. They'll help you find the biggest 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts to emerge, sleepers to pounce on late, and busts to avoid before it's too late.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts long before your competition. Their Fantasy Baseball cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the top 2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts that the model is calling for: Rays second baseman Joey Wendle.

Wendle burst onto the scene last season as a rookie. In fact, he finished the season with the top batting average (.300) among all rookies, while also finishing third in total hits (146) and doubles (33). He was also a big-time producer on the base paths, racking up 16 steals.

Wendle made a name for himself in the second half of the season, recording 20 doubles over his last 43 games. He'll look to carry over that momentum into the 2019 season, where he's slated to be the Rays' starting second baseman on MLB Opening Day 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 say Wendle will give you better production than players like Gleyber Torres, Dee Gordon and Yoan Moncada, who are all being drafted before Tampa Bay's second baseman.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli.

Cervelli took a step forward last season, as he saw most of the action behind the plate for Pittsburgh and hit .259. A relatively light-hitting catcher most of his career, Cervelli smashed 12 home runs and drove in 57 runs last year.

Those numbers could've been even better if not for time missed with a concussion, and SportsLine's model is calling for another jump in 2019, especially since the Pirates have been experimenting with getting him looks at first base. That means even more opportunities at the plate and more points for your Fantasy team. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 have Cervelli finishing as the No. 8 overall catcher, much higher than his current ADP of 14, so he's one of the top Fantasy baseball breakouts you should be all over this spring.

SportsLine is also predicting an emerging star to provide top-six production at his position despite being drafted outside the top 12. You'll want to target him before your opponents, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball breakouts should you be targeting? And which player is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Khris Davis' huge breakout season, and find out.