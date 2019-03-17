Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Biggest sleepers from model that nailed Mike Moustakas' strong season

The 2019 MLB season starts this week with the Japan Opening Series between the Mariners and Athletics. The two-game event takes place on Wednesday at Thursday at 5:35 a.m. ET. Following that is league-wide MLB Opening Day 2019 on March 28. Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is back in the lineup after a pitch crashed into his ankle. Not receiving positive injury news was Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks, who's suffering from a back injury and won't be ready for Opening Day. Consequently, he's been sliding down 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. In the meantime, managers everywhere are gearing up for their drafts, which are in high gear on sites like CBS Sports. Part of any successful draft is finding 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers to pounce on, breakouts to look for, and busts to avoid at all costs. That's why you'll want to see the reliable 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One Fantasy baseball sleeper the model is all over: Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.

Despite starting his career in the pitching wasteland of Coors Field, Chacin has proven to be a reliable hurler who keeps the ball in the yard, which has been key to his success. Even with pitching in the Mile High City, he's never given up more than 20 home runs in a season and has had an ERA under 4.00 in five of the eight seasons in which he's made 10 or more starts.

However, Chacin is often disregarded as a Fantasy prospect because he doesn't strike out a large number of hitters, punching out 156 batters last year and 153 the season before, a rate of 7.5 K/9. That's why his ADP is the No. 70 starting pitcher, but the model says his impressive sinker and pitch-to-contact strategy will result in Chacin finishing as the No. 32 starter in Fantasy baseball for 2019.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

