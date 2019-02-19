Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Breakouts from proven model that nailed Khris Davis' huge year

One of the keys to any winning Fantasy baseball league is identifying players who are on the verge of taking their game to the next level. You find something in the numbers that indicates their game projects at a high level or see that their natural talent is about to propel their productivity forward. And any player who massively outperforms their draft position is a must-have. These Fantasy baseball breakouts can often determine whether you win or lose your league, and as the rest of the baseball world waits for news on where Manny Machado or Bryce Harper might sign in free agency, smart owners are instead on the prowl for these burgeoning stars. That's why a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings is key. The SportsLine Projection Model has a history of unearthing these hidden gems and can also help you find the top Fantasy baseball busts and sleepers.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts long before your competition. Their Fantasy Baseball cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the top 2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts that the model is calling for: Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson.

Nelson had his first big breakthrough in 2017, when he cut his walk rate by over 40 percent and increased his strikeout rate by nearly 60 percent. That dropped his ERA by a full run and his FIP by over two runs from 2016 to 2017.

Unfortunately, that season ended with a major shoulder injury in early September and also wound up costing him the 2018 season. However, Nelson threw a full bullpen session recently and will reportedly be full-go in spring training. He is expected to be back at the top of the Brewers' starting rotation and now Fantasy owners have another opportunity to capitalize as he flies under the radar.

Right now, Nelson is the 75th starting pitcher being drafted on average across all major Fantasy baseball platforms. However, the SportsLine Projection Model's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 project that he'll find his 2017 form again quickly and will finish the 2019 season as the No. 25 starting pitcher.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

The 26-year-old has already had a roller-coaster of a career, exploding on to the scene with 27 home runs in just 372 at-bats as a rookie in 2016 before his play fell off. His OPS dropped from .909 to .765 and he led baseball with 191 strikeouts in 2017.

However, Story bounced back with numbers more in line with his rookie campaign last year. He hit 37 home runs, drove in 108, and slashed .291/.348/.567 for a career-high .914 OPS. He also added the speed element to his game, stealing 27 bases as a delight to his Fantasy owners.

Story also cut his strikeout rate considerably and upped his hard-hit contact rate from 2017 to 2018. If he can improve his walk rate from 8.1 percent for his career back into the double-digits like he did in seven of his career minor-league stops, it further enhances his Fantasy profile. Story is currently the No. 6 shortstop drafted on average in standard leagues, but the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting that he'll finish the year as the third-best Fantasy shortstop in the game, upping his numbers to a breakout level and out-performing his ADP.

SportsLine is also predicting an emerging star to provide top-six production at his position despite being drafted outside the top 12. You'll want to target him before your opponents, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball breakouts should you be targeting? And which player is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Khris Davis' huge breakout season, and find out.