Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Breakouts from top-rated model that nailed Khris Davis' huge year

The saga of where free agent Bryce Harper will land has dominated the headlines in recent weeks. Just when it seemed like the Phillies were on the verge of signing the six-time All-Star, the Dodgers re-entered the fray. Wherever Harper goes will have ripple effects up and down the roster of his new team, creating room for Fantasy baseball breakouts to emerge and sleepers to go overlooked in drafts. Then there are players like Yankees first baseman Luke Voit, who hit 15 home runs in 47 games last season and had four RBIs in Sunday's spring training game. He has been taken 24th among first basemen thus far, but could shoot up 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings if he continues to produce.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the top 2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts that the model is calling for: Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon.

Rendon has proven to be a solid producer at the plate in recent years. In fact, he's hit at least 20 home runs and driven in at least 85 RBIs in each of his last three seasons. And he's coming off a productive season in 2018, hitting .308 with 24 homers and 92 RBIs in 136 games.

Rendon has also been productive in spring training. He slugged a solo shot over the weekend against Houston and could be leaned on even more with Harper departing the nation's capital. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 say Rendon will give you better production than Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant, both of whom are being drafted before Washington's third baseman.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

The 26-year-old has already had a roller-coaster of a career, exploding on to the scene with 27 home runs in just 372 at-bats as a rookie in 2016 before his play fell off. His OPS dropped from .909 to .765 and he led baseball with 191 strikeouts in 2017.

However, Story bounced back with numbers more in line with his rookie campaign last year. He hit 37 home runs, drove in 108, and slashed .291/.348/.567 for a career-high .914 OPS. He also added the speed element to his game, stealing 27 bases as a delight to his Fantasy owners.

Story also cut his strikeout rate considerably and upped his hard-hit contact rate from 2017 to 2018. If he can improve his walk rate from 8.1 percent for his career back into the double-digits like he did in seven of his career minor-league stops, it further enhances his Fantasy profile. Story is currently the No. 6 shortstop drafted on average in standard leagues, but the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting that he'll finish the year as the third-best Fantasy shortstop in the game, upping his numbers to a breakout level and out-performing his ADP.

