Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Bullpen analysis, strategy from dialed-in MLB expert

When it comes to Fantasy baseball strategy, finding saves is one of the most important and difficult parts of managing a team. Saves don't occur every game and they're generally monopolized by one player at a time on each MLB roster. If you use the wrong 2019 Fantasy baseball closer rankings and get stuck with a dud, your playoff hopes can be sunk quickly.

As a former college pitcher who graduated with a degree in mathematics and went on to get a master's degree in business intelligence and analytics, Mammino brings a unique perspective to Fantasy baseball analysis. He has written for a number of different sites covering Fantasy baseball after he became interested in quantifying the skills necessary for relievers to succeed in high-leverage roles, presenting his research at Saberseminar in 2017.

We can tell you these Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings 2019 say to keep an eye on the Brewers and closer Jeremy Jeffress, because his data indicates that manager Craig Counsell won't hesitate to replace him if needed.

Jeffress (shoulder) began the season on the injured list, but he has been on a minor-league rehab assignment and could be back on the MLB roster by April 15. He was strong in 2018 with 16 saves with a 1.29 ERA. And the Brewers are 8-4 and expected to be in postseason contention again this year, providing plenty of save opportunities. But with Josh Hader pitching well to start the season, and Jeffress coming off an injury, this is a bullpen situation to monitor.

"The Brewers rode their horse, Josh Hader, to this elite ranking, but Craig Counsell gets a lot of credit for removing a struggling Corey Knebel from the closer role and replacing him with Jeremy Jeffress in 2018," Mammimo told SportsLine. "Counsell appears willing to make rapid moves to replace struggling arms, so if Jeffress struggles when returning from injury, you should see another name emerge rather quickly."

Keep a close eye on Hader, Jeffress and the entire Milwaukee bullpen because the data indicates there could be opportunities for Fantasy baseball owners.

