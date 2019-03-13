Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019, draft strategy: Carlos Correa, Josh Donaldson among bounce-back candidates

Finding players who are undervalued is the key to every Fantasy baseball draft. One of the most common reasons why a player is being overlooked is because an aberrational season is fresh in drafters' minds. Players who failed to live up to expectations last season may be selected several rounds later than they otherwise would. This creates an opportunity for savvy owners to scoop up 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates that can help lead you to a championship. So as you scour the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, it's important to understand why a player's numbers might have faltered last season and jump on players who were more unlucky than bad. That's why you'll want to consult the 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts and bounce-back candidates from SportsLine data scientist John Bollman before your draft.

The statistician formerly worked in the analytics department of a Major League Baseball front office, and now Bollman is turning his attention to the 2019 Fantasy baseball season to help identify bounce-back candidates who are being undervalued.

One of the players Bollman sees bouncing back for a big year in 2019: Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson.

After missing most of last season, Donaldson is healthy again. He had previously turned in OPS numbers of .939, .953 and .944 in the three seasons prior to last year, and even if he never approaches those numbers again, he has Fantasy value as a potential .800-plus OPS player.

"Donaldson is coming off career-lows in just about every major stat category, including games played, because of a nagging calf injury in 2018," Bollman told SportsLine. "Donaldson joins a team where he isn't expected to be the superstar for the first time in his career, which will give him some protection in the lineup and help manage his workload."

Another player Bollman sees as primed for a bounce-back season in 2019: Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. A back injury cost Correa two months of the 2018 season and impacted his productivity even when he was in the lineup. However, he appears to be swinging the bat well this spring and should be on track for his 2017 form when he had a .941 OPS.

Correa had a career-low hard-hit contact rate of 28.8 percent in 2018 and a career-low BABIP of .282. If he's truly healthy, he'll leg out more grounders and see his BABIP bounce back to the low .300s, where it belongs, and should drive the ball more consistently to turn in better power numbers. That should be enough for him to rebound in 2019.

