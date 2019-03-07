Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Optimal breakouts from model that nailed Khris Davis' huge season

Now that Bryce Harper has signed a $330 million deal with the Phillies and Manny Machado has inked a $300 million with the Padres, the rest of the remaining free agents like Gio Gonzalez, Evan Gattis and Adam Jones should start finding new homes soon. Gonzalez has been linked to the Yankees in recent days, while Gattis could be a fit for teams like the Tigers and Braves. Wherever each player goes will determine how high they'll climb in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Meanwhile, Jones is reportedly camped out in Arizona awaiting a suitable deal. As rosters begin to finalize and position battles play out in MLB spring training, Fantasy baseball owners can finally approach their upcoming drafts with an idea of how much time to expect from each player. However, there are plenty of potential 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts lurking out there who could ultimately define your season. Finding these burgeoning stars requires reliable 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll get at SportsLine.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts long before your competition. Their Fantasy Baseball cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the top 2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts that the model is calling for: Rays second baseman Joey Wendle.

Wendle burst onto the scene last season as a rookie. In fact, he finished the season with the top batting average (.300) among all rookies, while also finishing third in total hits (146) and doubles (33). He was also a big-time producer on the base paths, racking up 16 steals.

Wendle made a name for himself in the second half of the season, recording 20 doubles over his last 43 games. He'll look to carry over that momentum into the 2019 season, where he's slated to be the Rays' starting second baseman on MLB Opening Day 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 say Wendle will give you better production than players like Gleyber Torres, Dee Gordon and Yoan Moncada, who are all being drafted before Tampa Bay's second baseman.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Named a top 100 prospect by Baseball America prior to the 2016 season, Polanco has received over 1,100 plate appearances in the last three seasons and shown flashes of ability during that span. He hit 13 home runs in 2017 and had a career-high .773 OPS during a suspension-shortened (PEDs) season last year.

That was enough for the Twins to sign him to a five-year, $25 million extension in February, and now that the contract is out of the way, he doesn't have to worry about failing to impress arbiters. Polanco doesn't walk often, but he doesn't strikeout very much either (16.2 percent for his career). His hard-hit contact rates have climbed every year he's been in the big leagues.

Polanco could hit 15 home runs and steal 15 bases, making him a productive Fantasy shortstop. In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish as a fringe everyday starter in standard leagues as the No. 11 player at the position. Considering that his ADP early this spring is 27th among shortstops, that's amazing potential value in the late rounds.

SportsLine is also predicting an emerging star to provide top-six production at his position despite being drafted outside the top 12. You'll want to target him before your opponents, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball breakouts should you be targeting? And which player is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Khris Davis' huge breakout season, and find out.