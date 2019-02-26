Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Optimal sleepers from model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong season

We're a month away from MLB Opening Day and there are plenty of headlines to sort through. The San Diego Padres just shelled out $300 million for Manny Machado, injecting life into the free agent pool. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined with a shoulder injury and may not be ready for the start of the season. Fresh off posting a 2.21 ERA and 1.09 WHIP last season, Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer mowed through two innings of work on Monday with just 15 pitches, breathing new excitement into the eighth-year player. Machado, Kershaw, and Bauer are names you know, but an eclectic set of 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers awaits this season. The only way to figure out who they are is to use reliable 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. They'll also help you identify the biggest Fantasy baseball busts to avoid and breakouts who will shine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

The former top-20 prospect struggled at times in his first full season in 2018, slashing .240/.298/.433. However, he lived up to his power potential with 21 home runs and 66 RBIs in 490 plate appearances.

Devers hit a minimum of .288 in every minor league stop in which he had at least 100 plate appearances and hit .284 in 240 at bats during his rookie season. His BABIP was down 61 points from 2017 to 2018 despite a similar hard-hit contact rate (34.5 percent in 2017 and 34.4 percent in 2018) and a continued willingness to hit the ball to all fields.

Look for Devers' average to shoot up in 2019 as he takes his offensive profile to a new level. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings have him as the No. 13 third baseman even though his ADP is 19th at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez.

During the offseason, Narvaez was traded from the White Sox to the Mariners in exchange for reliever Alex Colome. Now, Narvaez figures to slide in as Seattle's everyday catcher, where his plate approach and developing power could make him a standout at the position.

He slashed .275/.366/.429 last season and hit nine home runs in just 322 plate appearances, quadrupling his career home run total in the process. With more at-bats likely on the way in 2019, the SportsLine Projection Model says Narvaez will finish as the No. 11 catcher in Fantasy baseball. He has been the No. 23 catcher drafted on average so far, which makes him an impressive value worth targeting as one of the top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Look for him to vastly out-perform his ADP.

