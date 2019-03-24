Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that warned about Dylan Bundy

The 2019 MLB season is right around the corner, with league-wide MLB Opening Day scheduled for March 28. That means it's Fantasy baseball draft season and owners are left to wonder how a wild off-season will impact the league. Manny Machado and Bryce Harper signed monster contracts in free agency, while Nolan Arenado and Mike Trout were given lucrative extensions. Meanwhile, Clayton Kershaw and Luis Severino are dealing with shoulder troubles during spring training and aren't expected to be with the Dodgers and Yankees on Opening Day. Of course, those developments will impact where those players appear in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. And owners are all working to figure out the best 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that often define a season. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 MLB cheat sheets and Fantasy baseball rankings from the proven model at SportsLine before you draft.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is predicting: Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.

The 25-year-old had a breakout season offensively in 2018, but the peripheral numbers suggest he could be even more effective. Chapman's HR/FB rate was just 14.7 percent, but in the minors he frequently enjoyed HR/FB rates in the 20s. Expect Chapman to hit for more power as he continues to progress, which is why the model projects him to finish as the No. 8 Fantasy third baseman despite an ADP of 16.

The model is also projecting Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn as one of its 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts.

O'Hearn hit 12 home runs and had 24 total extra-base hits in just 170 plate appearances last season after a late call-up to the Major Leagues. And the peripherals suggest it was no fluke, with a .293 BABIP and a reasonable 25.0 percent HR/FB rate. Over a full season, O'Hearn has 30-home run, 100-RBI potential and the model projects him to finish as the No. 10 Fantasy first baseman despite an ADP of 47.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta as one of its potential 2019 Fantasy baseball busts.

Pivetta has struck out 9.9 batters per nine innings in his career, which has many analysts hopeful that he'll turn the corner in 2019, but the numbers suggest he's lucky to have posted a 5.33 career ERA thus far. Pivetta makes too many mistakes, leading to a 33.5 percent hard-hit contact rate and 49 home runs allowed the last two seasons. That's why the model projects him to finish No. 106 among starting pitchers despite an ADP of 41.

