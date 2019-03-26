Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that warned about Dylan Bundy

The 2019 MLB season began with the Mariners sweeping the Athletics in the MLB Japan Opening Series last week. Now, most teams in the league will begin their season on Thursday with league-wide 2019 MLB Opening Day. It's an unofficial holiday and players from all 30 MLB teams will be in action, including several of the game's biggest stars who had life-changing off-seasons. Mike Trout received a $430 million extension from the Angels, Bryce Harper signed a $330 million contract with the Phillies in free agency and Manny Machado inked a $300 million deal with the Padres. For Fantasy baseball purposes, those players are known commodities who will remain perched near the top of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. The season will ultimately be defined by the 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers that you can snag late in drafts, Fantasy baseball breakouts who are poised to explode, and Fantasy baseball busts who will crash your entire team. That's why you'll want to check out the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine to steer you to the best decisions.

Last year, their model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is predicting: San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez.

After a strong rookie season where he put up a 2.81 ERA following a late-May call-up, Rodriguez is flying under the radar because he's not a power pitcher. He struck out just 18.3 percent of the batters he faced last season, but his minor-league numbers suggest he can raise that number into the low 20s. Rodriguez has an arsenal that plays above its velocity because he effectively locates his fastball, changeup and curveball. In fact, the model says he'll finish the season as a top-40 option at starting pitcher despite a composite ADP of 90.

The model is also projecting Athletics shortstop Jurickson Profar as one of its top 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts. Profar hit 20 home runs, scored 82 times, drove in 77 RBIs, and stole 10 bases last season with the Rangers. He slashed .254/.335/.458 and his .269 BABIP suggests that there's still plenty of room for his average to improve based on the contact he's making.

Profar, who was traded to Oakland during the offseason, is the 15th shortstop going off the board on average in 2019 Fantasy baseball drafts. However, the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that he'll finish the season in the top 10 at his position, vastly out-producing his ADP.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon as one of its potential 2019 Fantasy baseball busts.

He's in his 30s now and last season was one of his worst as a pro, with his batting average shrinking to .268 and his already minuscule walk rate dropping to 1.5 percent. With fewer on-base opportunities, Gordon only managed 30 steals, which eroded his primary source of value to Fantasy baseball owners. Gordon is getting slower with age, which is why the model predicts he'll finish as the No. 21 second baseman in Fantasy baseball despite a composite ADP of 13 at his position.

SportsLine has more 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts recommendations, including a third baseman being drafted in the 15th round who finishes top-12 at his position. Value plays like that could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.