Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers by proven model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong year

After hitting just 28 home runs in nearly 1,000 Major League plate appearances, even Fantasy baseball owners who knew of Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado's sky-high potential in 2015 could have never expected the offensive explosion he'd provide that season. Arenado went on to slug 42 home runs and drive in 130 RBIs, becoming one of the biggest Fantasy baseball sleepers that helped thousands of owners win their leagues. Last week, Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension to remain with the Rockies, where he'll continue to be a fixture atop 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who also made news recently by signing a four-year, $68 million extension with St. Louis.

Mikolas made his return to the Major Leagues last year after three seasons in Japan with Yomiuri. In 2018, he logged a head-turning 18-4 record and 2.83 ERA. However, relatively pedestrian strikeout numbers (6.5 K/9) seem to be causing concern of a letdown this year from Fantasy owners since he's barely among the top 30 pitchers off the board.

That's created serious sleeper potential for Mikolas in 2019 because there's evidence to suggest his strikeout numbers will take a leap in his second full season since returning. It's notoriously difficult to strike out batters in Japan because so many Japanese hitters are geared towards contact. Plus, Mikolas actually posted impressive strikeout numbers two years ago with Yomiuri, punching out 187 hitters in 188 innings.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings project Mikolas to be an upper-echelon starting pitcher who will outperform his ADP. In fact, he's close to cracking the top 20 at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez.

During the offseason, Narvaez was traded from the White Sox to the Mariners in exchange for reliever Alex Colome. Now, Narvaez figures to slide in as Seattle's everyday catcher, where his plate approach and developing power could make him a standout at the position.

He slashed .275/.366/.429 last season and hit nine home runs in just 322 plate appearances, quadrupling his career home run total in the process. With more at-bats likely on the way in 2019, the SportsLine Projection Model says Narvaez will finish as the No. 11 catcher in Fantasy baseball. He has been the No. 23 catcher drafted on average so far, which makes him an impressive value worth targeting as one of the top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Look for him to vastly out-perform his ADP.

