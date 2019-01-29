Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced model that nailed Scooter Gennett's strong season

There are plenty of storylines as we get closer to the 2019 MLB season. Teams across the league are courting Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, two highly prized free agents. The Padres, White Sox, and Phillies are among the top contenders for Machado, while the White Sox, Phillies, and Nationals appear to be the front-runners for Harper. Wherever they sign, Harper and Machado will shake up the rosters of multiple clubs, making finding reliable Fantasy baseball rankings while you're prepping for the season even more important. They'll help you identify the biggest Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts to target and show you in real-time how every trade will affect other players. So before you make any Fantasy baseball picks and roster decisions, check out the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez.

There has always been hesitation when it comes to Rockies starting pitchers because half their games are in the thin air of Coors Field where routine flyballs turn into home runs. It inflates ERAs, which typically drives Fantasy owners away.

However, pitchers who miss a lot of bats have the chance of excelling anyway, and that's exactly what we've seen from Rockies hurler German Marquez. The 23-year-old has sensational skills, striking out 230 hitters in 196 innings last season on his way to a 14-11 record with a 3.77 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

His FIP and xFIP (ERA measures that eliminate elements that pitchers can't control) outpaced his actual ERA at 3.40 and 3.10, respectively, while his BABIP of .311 is around where it should be for a pitcher in Coors Field.

Despite the strong stats, Marquez is not one of the first 56 starting pitchers being selected in standard CBS Sports League drafts. The SportsLine Projection Model expects him to post solid numbers yet again and finish well inside the top 50 starters, making him a player you'll want in your starting lineups every fifth day. He's one of the top Fantasy baseball sleepers you should target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.