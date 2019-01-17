Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong season

With pitchers and catchers reporting in less than a month, Fantasy Baseball players are starting to put thought and effort into their draft strategies. Of course, part of everybody's plan is to find Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts in the middle and late rounds of drafts, while at the same time avoiding busts like the plague. Unearthing hidden value can often make the difference between winning or losing your leagues. The only way to identify Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts is to use a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings. And the SportsLine Projection Model has a strong history of turning up winners. Last year, their Fantasy baseball rankings were high on Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. He was just the No. 181 player taken overall on average, but finished as the No. 35 player in all of baseball with 137 hits for 27 home runs and 97 RBIs.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

After looking like a future superstar in 240 plate appearances as a 21-year-old in 2017, last season was tougher for Devers. However, he still showed off plenty of power, with 21 home runs and 66 RBIs in 450 at-bats. Still, a .240 average had him finishing well outside the top 25 Fantasy third basemen last year.

This year, he's going off the board as the No. 18 third baseman in CBS Sports leagues. However, the model expects that he'll continue making the adjustment to Major League pitching this season to finish well inside the top 15 at his position, making him one of the top Fantasy baseball sleepers you should target in drafts. Don't forget that he had a .281 BABIP as a solid line-drive hitter last season. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings say he'll finish ahead of players who outperformed him last season like Maikel Franco and Jeimer Candelario.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's model is extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.