Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from computer model that predicted Mike Moustakas' strong season

MLB news is pouring in from every team as Opening Day nears. Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will make his first spring training appearance next week after posting a 2.62 ERA last year in the big leagues. Another strong showing could continue to elevate him in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere. New Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto clobbered a home run on Wednesday, further cementing himself as one of the top players available at his position. And in Baltimore, Alex Cobb was announced as the Opening Day starter despite an ERA of nearly 5.00 last season. With so much to digest, consulting proven 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine is essential before you draft. They'll help you find this year's biggest 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts to dominate your draft.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One Fantasy baseball sleeper the model is all over: Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jose Peraza as he enters his fifth year of MLB service.

Peraza has an ADP of 138, but SportsLine's model says he'll produce similar numbers to Carlos Correa (ADP of 54) and better numbers than Corey Seager (87). Peraza saw a strong jump in his power numbers in 2018 with the Reds, hitting 14 home runs and recording 58 RBIs, both easily career highs.

His .288 average was strong, but not quite as high as the .324 he hit in 72 games two years earlier. The model sees Peraza putting those improved power numbers together with an increased average and pushing to become one of the best second basemen in the league. He's one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2019 you should be all over in drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

