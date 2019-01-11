Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from expert who predicted Gennett's huge season

Identifying Fantasy baseball sleepers early in the process can give you a major edge because they provide sky-high return at virtually no cost. For example, Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett wasn't among the top 150 players off the board in CBS Sports drafts last year. However, he finished the season with a career-high in hits (181) and runs (86), while also racking up 92 RBIs and 23 homers. Anybody who drafted him late was well on their way to productive season.

Before you try to figure out who these sleepers will be in your 2019 Fantasy baseball drafts, you need to see SportsLine's Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's early sleeper picks for the upcoming season. He absolutely nailed Gennett as one of his biggest Fantasy baseball sleepers last year, and is back again with his 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country. If you want proven Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers, Scott is the go-to expert.

Now he's studied the 2019 MLB schedule and identified the top five Fantasy baseball sleepers you need to know heading into your drafts. One sleeper who made White's list: Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

Voit hit an incredible .333/.405/.689 in 39 games after joining the Yankees last season, and he's expected to be the team's starter at first base on opening day. With so much power in New York's lineup, which also includes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Voit should be one of the main beneficiaries. Voit will also have the benefit of playing his home games at Yankee Stadium, which has been one of the most favorable parks for long ball hitters in recent years.

"The Yankees are leaning toward giving Voit the starting first base job after his storybook finish, and considering he pulled only five of his 15 home runs last year, there may not be a right-handed hitter better suited for Yankee Stadium," Scott told SportsLine.

