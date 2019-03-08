Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that predicted Mike Moustakas' strong season

We're just a few weeks away from 2019 MLB Opening Day and news is already starting to pour in from around the league. Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani could soon start throwing, putting him on track to return to the City of Angels by May as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. Another L.A. pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, is also on the shelf and might not be available on Opening Day as he continues to suffer from a shoulder injury. His absence continues to send him careening down 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. And in Houston, second baseman Jose Altuve is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury, but should be good to go for the start of the 2019 MLB schedule. Roster movement and injuries will open up room for 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers to emerge, but the only trick is figuring out who they are. That's why you'll need proven 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings before you draft, just like the ones you'll find at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

He had a late start to his MLB career, dominating the Cuban leagues and even playing in Japan for 15 seasons. The 34-year-old has hit .291 in his first three MLB seasons and has also provided positional versatility to the Astros at second base and third base.

Fantasy baseball managers everywhere will hope he can get back to seeing the ball the way he did in 2017, when he hit 18 home runs and was barreling the ball up with more consistency. Gurriel hit five homers in September last season and raised his OPS by 45 points as he streaked down the stretch. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings are high on Gurriel's upside, saying he'll finish as the No. 13 first baseman despite an ADP of 24 at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger.

The 28-year-old is being drafted No. 10 overall among right fielders this spring, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings say his multi-category impact will make him the No. 4 right fielder in Fantasy baseball. Haniger hits for power and contact, while he's also flashed solid speed and shown impressive plate discipline in his first two complete seasons in the Major Leagues.

Haniger posted an OPS of .843 in 2017 and upped that number to .859 last season on the back of reducing his strikeout rate, raising his walk rate, and improving his hard-hit contact rate. Those are all signs of a player who is growing more comfortable at the plate; you can expect that to continue in 2019 as one of the season's top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.