Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong season

Spring training is still over a month away, but Fantasy Baseball players are already looking ahead to draft season. Using proven Fantasy Baseball rankings is the key to dominating your league with spring training just around the corner. Finding Fantasy Baseball sleepers, in particular, is one way to win a title. These are players who will go off draft boards late, but can provide huge returns. Look no further than Scooter Gennett in 2018. He was the No. 181 overall player taken off the board, but finished 35th overall as he piled up career highs in hits (136), RBI (97) and home runs (27).

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019: Astros 1B/DH Tyler White.

White will have first-base eligibility in many leagues, but he's expected to be the top designated hitter for the Astros, while also splitting time with Yuli Gurriel at first base. He shared DH duty with Evan Gattis last season, but Gattis is a free agent.

White hit a solid .276 last season with a .533 slugging percentage as he piled up 58 hits, 12 home runs and 42 RBI despite only playing in 66 games. Hitting in a loaded Houston lineup that was fifth in the major leagues last season in runs scored, White should have plenty of opportunities to produce big Fantasy numbers in 2019. SportsLine's model ranks him 15th among first basemen, higher than players like Ian Desmond and Max Muncy, both of whom had better Fantasy numbers last season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's model is extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.