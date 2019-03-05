Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven computer model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong year

MLB spring training is in full swing and there are just a few weeks before Opening Day on March 28. The Philadelphia Phillies are getting their first look at a projected lineup that includes several new additions like Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper after the latter inked a 13-year, $330 million deal last week. Young pitchers have also shined in spring training so far, as Padres hurler Joey Lucchesi has given up just one run over five innings. Meanwhile, Indians pitcher Shane Bieber, who's just 23 years old, struck out four batters in three innings on Monday against the improved Padres. 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers are starting to emerge, providing plenty of value late in drafts. The only way to figure out who they are is to use trusted 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. They'll also show you who the biggest 2019 Fantasy baseball busts will be, which sleepers are must-drafts, and which breakouts to pursue.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Oakland Athletics shortstop Jurickson Profar, who comes to the Bay Area after five years with the Texas Rangers.

After four seasons of being used primarily as a bench player, Profar received regular playing time in 2018 and hit .254 with 20 home runs and 77 RBIs. He was dealt to Oakland this offseason as part of a three-team trade, and SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings say he'll take the next step with the A's.

Profar, who also stole 10 bases last year, is being drafted as the No. 16 shortstop, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball projections list him as the No. 6 shortstop, ahead of players like Carlos Correa. Confidently lock him in as one of the top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers and look for a huge return on value this season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez.

During the offseason, Narvaez was traded from the White Sox to the Mariners in exchange for reliever Alex Colome. Now, Narvaez figures to slide in as Seattle's everyday catcher, where his plate approach and developing power could make him a standout at the position.

He slashed .275/.366/.429 last season and hit nine home runs in just 322 plate appearances, quadrupling his career home run total in the process. With more at-bats likely on the way in 2019, the SportsLine Projection Model says Narvaez will finish as the No. 11 catcher in Fantasy baseball. He has been the No. 23 catcher drafted on average so far, which makes him an impressive value worth targeting as one of the top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Look for him to vastly out-perform his ADP.

