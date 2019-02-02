Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that nailed Scooter Gennett's strong season

MLB Opening Day is still almost two months away, but headlines are already pouring in from around the league. Catcher J.T. Realmuto could be traded from the Marlins to the Reds. If he's shipped, where should he be slotted in your 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings? Bryce Harper's future is still uncertain after the Phillies, Padres, and White Sox have all shown interest in the Nationals' outfielder. And Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado agreed to a one year, $26 million deal. How high should the third baseman be in Fantasy baseball rankings for the 2019 season? Before you start researching for your drafts, check out the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. They'll help you find Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts on draft day.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: new Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock.

The former Diamondback has missed 249 games in the last three seasons due to injury since his breakout All-Star season in 2015. Those injuries have soured Fantasy owners in recent years, but he has a strong chance to get back to form with the Dodgers.

Pollock got off to a torrid start to the 2018 season with a slash line of .293/.349/.620 before a thumb injury on May 14 put him out for over six weeks and his numbers weren't the same afterward. However, he's had the off-season to rehab. Pollock's BABIP before the injury was .327, which around where it should be for a player who hits the ball hard and runs well.

Right now, Pollock is the No. 44 Fantasy outfielder off the board in standard CBS Sports leagues, but the SportsLine Projection Model projects him to finish well inside the top 30. In 10-team leagues, he's going in the 18th round on average, but has the potential to be an everyday starter in your Fantasy baseball lineups for 2019.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.