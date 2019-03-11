Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that predicted Mike Moustakas' strong season

With 2019 MLB Opening day just two weeks away, headlines have been pouring in from spring training in Florida and Arizona. Angels dual-threat Shohei Ohtani won't pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he has started to play light catch and is expected to be back in the lineup as a designated hitter by May, much to the delight of Fantasy owners everywhere. Meanwhile, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, Yankees ace Luis Severino, and Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez are all battling shoulder inflammation and might not be ready to start the year. That uncertainty has caused plenty of movement in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Consequently, it's more important than ever to find 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers who will outperform their ADP. Fantasy baseball breakouts and sleepers can buy time if you're an owner of Kershaw, Severino, or anyone whose status is looking murky heading into draft season. That's why you'll want to check out the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Hernandez's slash numbers fell from .294/.373/.421 in 2017 to .253/.356/.362 in 2018, but the two primary factors that caused his drop-off could be lessened this year. Hernandez played through a broken foot late in the season and he's been adapting his batted-ball profile to drive the ball more.

That led to a career-high 15 home runs last season, though it also resulted in 155 strikeouts. However, as Hernandez continues to adapt, look for his average to stabilize, his power to grow, and his plate discipline to sustain. He'll also hit in a Phillies lineup with more firepower this year after the addition of Bryce Harper. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings project him to finish as the No. 11 second baseman this season despite an ADP of 20.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

