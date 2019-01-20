Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong season

As the offseason chugs along, Fantasy baseball owners everywhere are starting to make plans for their upcoming drafts. Entire seasons are often won and lost based on what happens on draft day, and one key component to any successful campaign is finding the top Fantasy baseball sleepers. If you can find Fantasy baseball rankings that tell you draft a player in the ninth round with third round productivity, you'll be set. And in addition to sleepers, the right rankings can help you find under-the-radar Fantasy football sleepers and help you dodge harpoon-like Fantasy baseball busts.

Before you draft this season, you'll want to check out the latest Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. Last year, the model nailed Scooter Gennett as one of its top sleeper picks. He had an ADP of 181, but wound up finishing as the No. 35 player overall thanks to 27 home runs and 97 RBIs.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019: Rockies second baseman Daniel Murphy.

Murphy showed off his enormous offensive potential in 2016 with the Nationals when he slashed .347/.390/.595 with 25 home runs and 104 RBIs. He followed that up in 2017 with another strong year highlighted by a .927 OPS. However, injuries hobbled him in 2018 and his numbers took a dip.

However, Murphy showed improved power when he healed up and was traded to the Cubs. He hit six home runs in his final 138 at-bats of the season after the move and still finished with a respectable line of .299/.336/.454. Now that he's making the move to hitter-friendly Coors Field, Murphy's power numbers have a strong chance to explode.

Because of the time he missed to the injury, Murphy finished last season ranked well outside the top 30 Fantasy second basemen. This year, he is being taken 14th at his position off the board in CBS Sports leagues. The SportsLine Projection Model projects him to finish comfortably inside the top 10 at second base this season, making him one of the optimal Fantasy baseball sleepers to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.