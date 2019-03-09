Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same model that predicted Mike Moustakas' strong season

With the MLB's Japan Opening Series between the Mariners and Athletics less than two weeks away on March 20 and league-wide MLB Opening Day taking place a week later, we're officially in the thick of draft season. Championships can be won or lost on draft day, so proven 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings are key. The Cubs have already named Jon Lester their opening-day starter, while it's looking like the Yankees won't have 2018 Opening Day hurler Luis Severino (shoulder inflammation) when they begin their season this year. Meanwhile, Arodys Vizcaino and A.J. Minter may split time at closer for the Braves, giving owners everywhere a migraine. Then there's Jose Altuve. A fixture atop many Fantasy baseball rankings 2019, Altuve has been limited in spring training with a shoulder injury. Whether his soreness persists into the regular season remains to be seen. Owners everywhere are trying to exploit the latest MLB news by searching out 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts ahead of draft day, looking to one-up their competition. In order to do so, you'll need 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

He had a late start to his MLB career, dominating the Cuban leagues and even playing in Japan for 15 seasons. The 34-year-old has hit .291 in his first three MLB seasons and has also provided positional versatility to the Astros at second base and third base.

Fantasy baseball managers everywhere will hope he can get back to seeing the ball the way he did in 2017, when he hit 18 home runs and was barreling the ball up with more consistency. Gurriel hit five homers in September last season and raised his OPS by 45 points as he streaked down the stretch. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings are high on Gurriel's upside, saying he'll finish as the No. 13 first baseman despite an ADP of 24 at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

