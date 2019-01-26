Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Scooter Gennett's strong season

We're about two months away from MLB Opening Day on March 28, the earliest start to the season ever. Games in Japan and England are on the docket this year, which means plenty of travel for the game's stars. Fantasy drafts are already underway even though spring training hasn't begun, and managers everywhere are searching for reliable Fantasy baseball rankings to guide them. Who will be this year's biggest Fantasy baseball sleepers? Can you trust Jose Leclerc after he was named the Rangers' closer this week, or will he be one of this season's biggest Fantasy baseball busts? And will Marco Estrada's career be rejuvenated now that he's in Oakland? Before you make any Fantasy baseball picks, check out the latest Fantasy baseball rankings from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 27 home runs and drove in 97 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling.

Stripling was a rock for the Dodgers after being thrust into the starting rotation in 2018, striking out 10.03 batters per nine innings with an ERA of just 3.02. He struck out 7.4 batters per walk issued after moving into the rotation, and the peripheral data indicates his numbers weren't the byproduct of any incredible luck.

In fact, with a .322 BABIP against and a slightly higher than average flyball rate resulting in more home runs than usual, you could say he was a little unlucky in 2018.

In 2019, Stripling has a rotation spot locked up for the first time in his career, and the 29-year-old should get at least 30 starts if he can stay healthy. And even if his numbers taper off, he'd still be a high-quality starter for Fantasy purposes, which is why you'll want to capitalize on the fact that he's not one of the first 57 starting pitchers being drafted in standard CBS Sports leagues. The SportsLine Projection Model projects Stripling to be a rock solid top-45 option, which makes him someone you'd have in your starting lineups every fifth day. He's one of the top Fantasy baseball sleepers to target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.