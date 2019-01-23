Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that predicted Scooter Gennett's strong season

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season might be months away, but with pitchers and catchers reporting shortly, savvy owners are already putting in the time and effort to make sure they're well-researched come draft time. One of the biggest advantages to using proven Fantasy baseball rankings is finding players who will outperform their draft position considerably. These Fantasy baseball sleepers can win or lose leagues, as can Fantasy baseball sleepers and busts. Last season, the SportsLine Projection Model identified a number of top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 27 home runs and drove in 97 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019: Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak.

Last year, Smoak hit 25 home runs and drove in 77 RBIs while slashing .242/.350/.457. He was the No. 20 first baseman in Fantasy baseball in 2018 and he's been the No. 20 first baseman off the board in CBS Sports leagues so far in 2019.

However, the model is projecting that his numbers will improve in 2019 and he'll jump into the top 15. Smoak hit .270 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs in 2017 with Toronto. Therefore, he should profile as around an .850 OPS guy, which makes him a much more viable Fantasy option with his power and walk rate.

If you miss the early run on first basemen, Smoak has the power potential you'll be looking for in the next wave. And even if you splurge on a top-10 Fantasy first baseman, the switch hitter could be a valuable fill-in with the home runs and on-base numbers he can provide.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

