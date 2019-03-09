Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Top breakouts from same model that nailed Khris Davis' huge season

For Fantasy baseball players everywhere, March means draft season is already underway, and managers of all skill levels are seeking out 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. This weekend will be the defining moment in many leagues, with drafts firing up left and right as we inch closer to league-wide opening day on March 28. However, this offseason has been a challenge, with a late-moving free agency period that saw Manny Machado and Bryce Harper sign mega-contracts at the end of February. Machado and Harper are already established as no-brainer picks, so owners are more interested in the 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts that will determine who has a major advantage in their league this upcoming season. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history of steering drafters in the right direction, which is why you'll want to consult its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings before you draft.

Last season, Athletics outfielder Khris Davis wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, he jumped to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts long before your competition. Their Fantasy Baseball cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the potential 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is recommending: Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Bieber's first season with the Indians was up and down, as he averaged 9.2 K/9, but also had an ERA of 4.55. However, as problematic as his ERA and 1.33 WHIP might be, Fantasy baseball owners should be targeting the soon-to-be 24-year-old much earlier than he's going in early drafts. Right now, he owns an ADP of just 43 among starting pitchers.

His ERA and his WHIP were ultimately inflated by a .356 BABIP, which will level off over time and could even settle in below the league average because of a wipeout slider that sometimes seems impossible to barrel up. That slider is also the reason why you can expect to see Bieber's strikeout rate rise in his second season, as he generated swinging strikes a whopping 26 percent of the time. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 project him to finish a full 10 spots ahead of his ADP as the No. 33 starting pitcher in 2019, making him a player you'll want in your lineup every five days when he takes the mound.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Named a top 100 prospect by Baseball America prior to the 2016 season, Polanco has received over 1,100 plate appearances in the last three seasons and shown flashes of ability during that span. He hit 13 home runs in 2017 and had a career-high .773 OPS during a suspension-shortened (PEDs) season last year.

That was enough for the Twins to sign him to a five-year, $25 million extension in February, and now that the contract is out of the way, he doesn't have to worry about failing to impress arbiters. Polanco doesn't walk often, but he doesn't strikeout very much either (16.2 percent for his career). His hard-hit contact rates have climbed every year he's been in the big leagues.

Polanco could hit 15 home runs and steal 15 bases, making him a productive Fantasy shortstop. In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish as a fringe everyday starter in standard leagues as the No. 11 player at the position. Considering that his ADP early this spring is 27th among shortstops, that's amazing potential value in the late rounds.

An emerging star is predicted to provide top-six production at his position despite being drafted outside the top 12.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball breakouts should you be targeting? And which player is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Khris Davis' huge breakout season, and find out.