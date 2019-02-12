Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Top sleepers from advanced model that nailed Scooter Gennett's strong season

Manny Machado is still without a home as 2019 MLB opening day approaches. He's been linked to the White Sox, Phillies, and Yankees, but the four-time All-Star is still on the outside looking in. Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is reportedly balking baseball and heading to the NFL, leaving the Atheltics, who spent a first-round pick on him, scrambling. And then there's Bryce Harper, who will be listed high in many 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, but remains a free agent seeking a blockbuster contract. Free agent movement, lineup shifts, and depth chart changes will create plenty of opportunities for Fantasy baseball sleepers to emerge. In order to figure out who they are, you'll need a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, just like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. They'll show you the top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts you need to know.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett. Drafted No. 181 overall on average, Gennett hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 runs to finish as the No. 35 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the Fantasy Baseball sleepers you need to be all over in 2019, according to the model: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Anderson is an elite athlete who has made defensive progress year over year and has shown developing power as he fills out his lanky frame. The major issue has been his free-swinging approach at the plate.

In his rookie and sophomore seasons, Anderson walked just 26 times total. In 2017, he did so in 606 plate appearances for an abysmal 2.1 percent walk rate. However, he was able to make moderate refinements in 2018 and wound up walking 30 times in 606 plate appearances (5.0 percent) while cutting his strikeout rate to 24.6 percent from 27.1 in his rookie season.

He also hit 20 home runs, drove in 77 RBIs, and stole 26 bases. And with that exceptional speed, there's reason to believe his .289 BABIP should more regularly clock in at around .330. That should bring his average up and translate to a much healthier offensive profile. Don't sleep on this up-and-comer in your Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings are extremely high on: Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who is in the top 10 at his position despite finishing outside the top 20 outfielders last season and hitting .265.

Inciarte heated up in a huge way to finish off last season, hitting .286 in August and .292 in September. If he can carry that momentum into 2019, he'll have a strong chance to put up league-winning numbers in an Atlanta lineup that has heavy hitters like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.