Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Top sleepers from model that nailed Mike Moustakas' strong year

As 2019 MLB Opening Day on Thursday quickly approaches, teams and Fantasy managers alike are digesting the latest MLB news. In Houston, Greg Holland was named the Astros' closer, sending him up 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings now that his role has been clearly defined. In Pittsburgh, Jung Ho Kang has a league-leading seven homers in spring training despite only having six Major League at-bats since the 2016 season. Then there's the eye-popping money handed out in the off-season, including over $1.3 billion to Manny Machado (Padres), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Nolan Arenado (Rockies) and Mike Trout (Angels). In order to have an edge when you draft, you need to identify the biggest 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. And the only way to know who they are is by using reliable 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos. He took a step back in 2018 after posting an .866 OPS in 2017 with the Rangers. However, his batted-ball profile suggests he might have simply been unlucky.

From 2017 to 2018, Chirinos actually saw his hard-hit contact rate rise from 35.5 percent to 44.1 percent, while his line-drive rate went up from 13.6 percent to 21.3 percent. However, his batting average fell from from .255 to .222.

If Chirinos continues to barrel up the ball, variance will begin to swing in his favor. Plus, the added protection provided by the Astros' lineup should provide even more run-producing opportunities. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings project Chirinos to finish as the No. 8 catcher, an everyday starter, despite an ADP of 13.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

