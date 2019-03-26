Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Top sleepers from simulation that nailed Mike Moustakas' strong year

Spring training is wrapping up in Florida and Arizona and 2019 MLB Opening Day is right around the corner. MLB news is pouring in from around the league as first pitch approaches, including Mets ace Jacob deGrom receiving a five year, $137.5 million extension coming off a career-high 269-strikeout season. He'll continue to appear sky-high in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Also getting paid was Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who received an extra four years and $55.5 million. In Minnesota, we're still not sure who the closer will be, leaving Fantasy managers scratching their heads. In order to dominate your league, finding the top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers is critical. They'll give you plenty of value late in drafts, allowing you to stock up on talent and enjoy plenty of depth. The easiest way to find sleepers, breakouts, and busts is to use proven 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.

O'Hearn stormed onto the scene for the Royals late last season after being called up in August. The 25-year-old had a .262 batting average with 12 homers and 30 RBIs over 44 games in the first big-league action of his career. O'Hearn is on track to begin the 2019 campaign as the starting first baseman in Kansas City, and the model is projecting a highly productive MLB season. He's off to a fast start already, belting a three-run homer and driving in five runs in a spring training game last week.

In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings have O'Hearn (15th-round ADP) returning the same value as players like Cody Bellinger (sixth), Jesus Aguilar (11th) and Eric Hosmer (13th). He's one of this season's top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers you need to be all over in your drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.