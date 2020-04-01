Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from advanced model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hungry for a World Series and traded for Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts. But with the season likely being shortened significantly by the coronavirus pandemic, Betts will be a free agent next year even if the season isn't played. If the season resumes, Betts is a no-brainer to be near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings as he plays for a monster contract.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The 27-year-old burst onto the scene in 2018 when he posted an .886 OPS buoyed by a robust .404 OBP while hitting 17 home runs and stealing nine bases. However, a bulging disc in his neck set Nimmo back in 2019, while his OPS dropped to .783 over 69 games. The good news is after Nimmo missed all of June, July and August, he looked like a new man in his return from injury last September, posting a .995 OPS with five home runs and two stolen bases to close out the season.

Nimmo also had poor batted-ball luck in 2019, with a .293 BABIP that was nearly 50 points below his career average. With Nimmo healthy, all signs point to a major bounceback. In fact, SportsLine says he'll vastly outperform his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 229.38 and ranks him ahead of fellow center fielders Ramon Laureano, Victor Robles and Luis Robert, who are all going at least five rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. The 13-year veteran crushed it in 2019, belting 27 home runs, driving in 67 runs and scoring 80 times. Although his .290 batting average was under .300 for the first time in three seasons, Turner appeared in 135 games, 32 more than he played in 2018.

Turner is also a postseason machine, as he hit .357 in the 2019 National League Division Series and has a career NLDS batting average of .416. Turner is strong throughout October, compiling .316/.414/.518 slash line with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 52 lifetime postseason games. The SportsLine model is high on Turner, ranking him as the No. 12 third baseman, ahead of players like Tommy Edman, Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero despite all three having better ADPs.

