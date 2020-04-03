Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from computer model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

One of the few positive aspects of a delayed 2020 MLB season is that several injured players could be cleared for Opening Day. The Yankees have been one of the hardest-hit squads from an injury standpoint, but the extra time is allowing them to heal. Aaron Judge (rib) has been able to use this time to rest and rehab and will avoid surgery. Giancarlo Stanton (calf), James Paxton (back) and Gary Sanchez (back) are among the other Yankees now expected to be cleared for Opening Day, but who can you trust with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks?

A clean bill of health should boost all of them in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. And with the possibility of a shortened season that loads up on double-headers and limits off days, 2020 Fantasy baseball prep and strategy need to be reevaluated. That makes it all the more important to find 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers that can return huge value. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. The 29-year-old is widely known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he's been producing more for Fantasy owners at the plate. He hit double-digit home runs (11) for the first time since 2015 last season and also matched his career-high in batting average (.285), while posting a career-best .423 slugging percentage and 24 stolen bases.

Despite that production, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on him. In fact, he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 210. SportsLine's model, however, lists him at No. 12 in its Fantasy baseball second baseman rankings and says he'll produce more than players like Rougned Odor (ADP of 191) and Brandon Lowe (187), both of whom are going off multiple rounds before Wong on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. The 13-year veteran crushed it in 2019, belting 27 home runs, driving in 67 runs and scoring 80 times. Although his .290 batting average was under .300 for the first time in three seasons, Turner appeared in 135 games, 32 more than he played in 2018.

Turner is also a postseason machine, as he hit .357 in the 2019 National League Division Series and has a career NLDS batting average of .416. Turner is strong throughout October, compiling .316/.414/.518 slash line with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 52 lifetime postseason games. The SportsLine model is high on Turner, ranking him as the No. 12 third baseman, ahead of players like Tommy Edman, Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero despite all three having better ADPs.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.