Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from dialed-in model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

After flirting with a 40-40 season a year ago, Ronald Acuna Jr. entered the 2020 MLB season with legitimate MVP aspirations before the coronavirus pandemic postponed baseball. Now, as we practice safe social distancing and wait for the return of America's pastime, Fantasy baseball owners are desperately searching for the next hidden gem to take their team over the top. Utilizing proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can push your team to the next level.

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, Rangers utility man Danny Santana and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were three of the biggest surprises in 2019. But who will be among the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers you need to know about? A reliable set of rankings is the best way to identify potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. The 29-year-old is widely known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he's been producing more for Fantasy owners at the plate. He hit double-digit home runs (11) for the first time since 2015 last season and also matched his career-high in batting average (.285), while posting a career-best .423 slugging percentage and 24 stolen bases.

Despite that production, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on him. In fact, he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 210. SportsLine's model, however, lists him at No. 12 in its Fantasy baseball second baseman rankings and says he'll produce more than players like Rougned Odor (ADP of 191) and Brandon Lowe (187), both of whom are going off multiple rounds before Wong on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson. The 26-year-old was a third-round pick in 2014 out of Arkansas. After a steady rise through Miami's farm system, he had a breakout season in 2019. Anderson slashed .261/.342/.468 last year and hit 20 home runs.

With his barrel rate climbing from 5.8 percent in 2018 to 8.9 percent in 2019, he's starting to scrape the surface of his power potential and should be in line for even better batted ball luck in 2020. Anderson had a .305 BABIP in 2019 that was more than 30 points lower than his career average coming into the season despite career-highs in barrel rate and hard-hit contact rate. That's why the model ranks him ahead of third basemen like Mike Moustakas, Miguel Sano and Eugenio Suarez, who are all going at least three rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.