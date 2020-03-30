Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from proven model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

With Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard needing Tommy John surgery on their pitching elbows, Fantasy baseball injuries are already starting to pile up. Sale's absence cripples a Red Sox rotation that was already without the traded David Price, while Syndergaard's loss means the Mets will look for another strong arm opposite Jacob deGrom. But how will the injuries affect owners looking for 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels outfielder Justin Upton. The veteran is set to enter his 14th season, and third in Anaheim, after a tough 2019 that saw him miss the first part of the season with an injured toe. Then, he hit just .215 before he was shut down early with patellar tendinitis. But Upton's power numbers were still apparent, as he smacked 12 homers and drove in 40 runs to piece together a .416 slugging percentage.

The three-time Silver Slugger will begin the 2020 season with a clean bill of health and, if he can remain healthy, he could return to a .260/30/80-type campaign that owners have consistently seen from him. Despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 151.90, SportsLine's Fantasy baseball outfielder rankings list Upton as the No. 5 left fielder, ahead of players like Eddie Rosario (107.64), Michael Brantley (112.88) and Andrew Benintendi (131.74), making him one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball picks you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. The 13-year veteran crushed it in 2019, belting 27 home runs, driving in 67 runs and scoring 80 times. Although his .290 batting average was under .300 for the first time in three seasons, Turner appeared in 135 games, 32 more than he played in 2018.

Turner is also a postseason machine, as he hit .357 in the 2019 National League Division Series and has a career NLDS batting average of .416. Turner is strong throughout October, compiling .316/.414/.518 slash line with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 52 lifetime postseason games. The SportsLine model is high on Turner, ranking him as the No. 12 third baseman, ahead of players like Tommy Edman, Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero despite all three having better ADPs.

