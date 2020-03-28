Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from same model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

The Boston Red Sox received yet another blow when they learned that starting pitcher Chris Sale needed Tommy John surgery, which will end his 2020 season before it even started. Sale, who signed a five-year contract extension this offseason, has recorded 763 strikeouts in his first three seasons with Boston, and his absence will certainly affect the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. However, Sale's injury will bring ample opportunities for 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers to emerge in Boston's rotation.

How should Sale's injury change your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy? And which pitchers in Boston's lineup, and on other rosters across the league, could be the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2020 that end up leading you to a title? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. He proved to be a valuable Fantasy baseball asset in 2019, but owners are sleeping on him again this season. Last season, Andrus recorded 165 hits, 81 runs, 72 RBIs and 12 home runs. He was also lethal on the base paths, racking up 31 stolen bases.

Andrus also recently showed promise during spring training, hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three walks, a run scored and one stolen base over nine games. SportsLine's model has identified Andrus as one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, ranking him ahead of fellow shortstops like Paul DeJong, Didi Gregorius and Bo Bichette, all of whom are being drafted ahead of him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. The 13-year veteran crushed it in 2019, belting 27 home runs, driving in 67 runs and scoring 80 times. Although his .290 batting average was under .300 for the first time in three seasons, Turner appeared in 135 games, 32 more than he played in 2018.

Turner is also a postseason machine, as he hit .357 in the 2019 National League Division Series and has a career NLDS batting average of .416. Turner is strong throughout October, compiling .316/.414/.518 slash line with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 52 lifetime postseason games. The SportsLine model is high on Turner, ranking him as the No. 12 third baseman, ahead of players like Tommy Edman, Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero despite all three having better ADPs.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.