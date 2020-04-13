Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from seasoned model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

While the coronavirus pandemic has put the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold, owners need to be ready to draft when their time comes. And the best way to earn a spot in your playoffs is to identify the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers who other owners will overlook. Whether it's a hitter who finds his stroke in a new lineup or a pitcher returning strong after an injury, identifying hidden gems in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings is critical to success.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. The 29-year-old is widely known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he's been producing more for Fantasy owners at the plate. He hit double-digit home runs (11) for the first time since 2015 last season and also matched his career-high in batting average (.285), while posting a career-best .423 slugging percentage and 24 stolen bases.

Despite that production, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on him. In fact, he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 210. SportsLine's model, however, lists him at No. 12 in its Fantasy baseball second baseman rankings and says he'll produce more than players like Rougned Odor (ADP of 191) and Brandon Lowe (187), both of whom are going off multiple rounds before Wong on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. The 29-year-old's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 185.89 in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, largely due to his batting average dropping 24 points and his OPS falling 12 points from 2018 to 2019. But Segura didn't have a poor season in Philadelphia last year, hitting .280 with 12 home runs, 79 runs scored and 60 RBIs.

Segura's relative slide last year has a lot to do with a hamstring strain that sapped his speed, though he still recorded 37 doubles, four triples and a .302 BABIP. While the Phillies added Didi Gregorius during the offseason, Segura's versatility at second and third base will also keep his value strong. That's why SportsLine ranks Segura ahead of players like Tim Anderson, Corey Seager and Bo Bichette, who are all being drafted at least three rounds earlier in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

