Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from top model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will most likely be a condensed one, with owners and players hopeful they can take the field. The extra time due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic allows owners more time for 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep. That also means more opportunities to identify potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers to pounce on during the draft or pluck off the waiver wire.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. The 29-year-old is widely known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he's been producing more for Fantasy owners at the plate. He hit double-digit home runs (11) for the first time since 2015 last season and also matched his career-high in batting average (.285), while posting a career-best .423 slugging percentage and 24 stolen bases.

Despite that production, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on him. In fact, he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 210. SportsLine's model, however, lists him at No. 12 in its Fantasy baseball second baseman rankings and says he'll produce more than players like Rougned Odor (ADP of 191) and Brandon Lowe (187), both of whom are going off multiple rounds before Wong on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy. The six-year veteran moves from Baltimore having compiled 503 innings and a 4.83 ERA over the past three years. The Angels dealt four of their lower-tier pitching prospects for Bundy and received a durable, controllable starter for a 2020 rotation that also projects to include Shohei Ohtani, Andrew Heaney and Griffin Canning.

Bundy was the fourth overall pick out of high school in 2011 and reached the major leagues as a 19-year-old late the following season. Bundy went 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP and a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 starts for an Orioles team that lost 108 games last season. Despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 149.93, SportsLine's Fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings have Bundy ahead of starters such as Corey Kluber, Max Fried and Eduardo Rodriguez, making him one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball picks you should be all over.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

