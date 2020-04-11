Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

Finding players who can dramatically outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is one of the best ways to build quality and depth. For years, Marcus Semien had been a fringe Fantasy baseball shortstop, but he turned into one of the top Fantasy baseball sleepers of last season by hitting 33 home runs with 92 RBIs. But after a busy MLB offseason and with Opening Day up in the air thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, finding potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers could be a serious challenge.

Can Alex Verdugo get healthy in time to make an impact in his first season with the Red Sox after suffering a stress fracture in his back? And can Eloy Jimenez turn into the offensive juggernaut many expect after an up-and-down rookie season for the White Sox? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, Kenta Maeda was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

Maeda was a Fantasy sleeper, listed much higher than expert consensus rankings.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. The 29-year-old is widely known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he's been producing more for Fantasy owners at the plate. He hit double-digit home runs (11) for the first time since 2015 last season and also matched his career-high in batting average (.285), while posting a career-best .423 slugging percentage and 24 stolen bases.

Despite that production, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on him. In fact, he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 210. SportsLine's model, however, lists him at No. 12 in its Fantasy baseball second baseman rankings and says he'll produce more than players like Rougned Odor (ADP of 191) and Brandon Lowe (187), both of whom are going off multiple rounds before Wong on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Phillies infielder Scott Kingery. The 25-year-old struggled while posting a .605 OPS as a rookie in 2018. However, he bounced back in 2019 with a .788 OPS while hitting 19 home runs and stealing 15 bases.

But that's merely scratching at the surface of Kingery's offensive potential, as evidenced by the 26 homers he hit and 29 bases he stole while posting an .889 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A in 2017. Kingery improved his hard-hit contact rate from 26.6 percent to 45.9 from his rookie to sophomore season and generated an average exit velocity of 88.2 mph in 2019 compared to 85.5 mph in 2018. The model says he'll stay on that arc and ranks him ahead of center fielders like Victor Robles and Luis Robert, who are both going at least three rounds earlier on average.

