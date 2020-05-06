Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Biggest busts from top model that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Drafting players who fail to live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is the fastest way to ensure that you're near the bottom of your league's standings. Avoiding potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts is one of the most important elements of putting together your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was a top pick heading into the 2019 season after signing a massive contract with St. Louis, but the shift from the hitter-friendly desert heat in Arizona to the unpredictable weather of the Midwest led to an OPS of .821, his lowest since 2011.

How do you avoid potential disappointments like Goldschmidt in your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can make a major difference in what should be a hectic season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil. The 28-year-old went four minor league seasons without hitting more than four home runs at all levels before surprising with 19 in Double-A and Triple-A to earn a call-up in 2018. However, McNeil went on to hit just three home runs in 248 plate appearances despite putting up strong numbers in his rookie season.

Then, McNeil found power in a breakout 2019 campaign, hitting 23 home runs while slashing .318/.384/.531. And while an improved hard-hit contact rate (37.8 percent) and average exit velocity (88.4 mph) are encouraging, it's fair to wonder if he can consistently post those types of power numbers. A .344 BABIP over the last two seasons may also be subject to regression. That's why the model ranks him behind left fielders like David Peralta and Lourdes Gurriel, who are going five rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. The six-year veteran might have swatted a career-best 34 home runs last season, but the other stats he produced should cause plenty of concern. He hit just .232 and struck out 125 times against just 40 walks in 106 games, far below his comparable numbers from 2017.

In 2016, his best year at the plate, Sanchez had 229 at-bats, hit 20 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and boasted a .299 batting average. His OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2016 were an impressive .376, .657, and 1.032, respectively. In 2019, however, Sanchez declined significantly in OBP (.316), SLG (.525), and OPS (.841). That's why the model lists him well behind players like Salvador Perez, Buster Posey and Yadier Molina in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Chris Archer's huge flop last season, and find out.