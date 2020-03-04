Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from advanced model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

Fantasy baseball owners who drafted Angels outfielder Mike Trout in 2012 before he became one of the top players ever or who saw the writing on the wall for Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. before he busted in 2018 know the value of finding potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts. But with so much information on highly-touted prospects out there, many 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies are also being overdrafted.

That's why you need a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings as you begin your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Rankings can help you identify the next Trout and avoid the next Acuna. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. He is coming off a productive season with the Rockies last year despite not pitching after Aug. 22 due to right arm inflammation. In fact, Marquez finished the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts. He also recorded 12 victories in 2019 and has now recorded double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons. And despite playing his home games at Coors Field, Marquez should continue to be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Marquez to outperform fellow starting pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Mike Soroka and Yu Darvish, all of whom are being drafted well before him. Colorado's right-hander currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.14, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to target on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals outfielder Khalil Lee. The 21-year-old was a top-100 prospect last season and is already off to a strong start this spring, hitting .375 with a home run and a stolen base in his first three games in big-league camp.

Despite his size (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), Lee has pop with 60-grade raw power, but his biggest assets are speed and plate discipline. He has a career walk rate in the minors of 12.9 percent and stole 53 bases for Kansas City's Double-A affiliate in 2019. He is likely to start his season in Triple-A, but if he gets hot, he could get an early-season call-up and make a serious Fantasy impact.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.