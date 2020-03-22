Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from advanced model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Savvy Fantasy owners aren't sitting idly by waiting for the season's delayed start. Instead, 2020 Fantasy baseball prep is continuing, and the hunt for the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts is on. Red Sox hurler Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery, while right fielder Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price are headed to L.A. Where should the remaining Red Sox be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings given all of Boston's holes?

Unearthing the under-the-radar players and selecting them with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks is key. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson. The fourth-year pro was stellar in 2019, belting a career-best 20 home runs and driving in 66 runs in 126 games. He also added 33 doubles and scored 57 runs for the Marlins despite missing the final five weeks of the season with a broken finger.

Anderson has racked up 281 hits and 144 runs scored over his last two seasons in Miami. Plus, with the fences at Marlins Park being brought in, Anderson could see even better numbers at the plate. SportsLine model projects Anderson to outperform fellow third basemen like Mike Moustakas and Miguel Sano, both of whom are being drafted before him. Anderson currently has an ADP of 193.16, which makes him one of the top Fantasy baseball breakouts 2020 you need to be all over on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski. The grandson of former Red Sox great and Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski hit 21 homers and drove in 55 runs in his rookie season last year. Yastrzemski added 22 doubles and 64 runs scored in 107 games.

Yastrzemski's .852 OPS and 2.8 WAR in his rookie season were sterling, as he paid immediate dividends for San Francisco after spending six years toiling in the minors with the Orioles. He also hit .272 in his big-league debut season after averaging just .263. San Francisco is high on Yastrzemski, and so is the model, ranking him as the No. 20 right fielder and ahead of higher-drafted players like Kyle Tucker and J.D. Davis.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.