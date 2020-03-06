Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from computer model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

Identifying potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who can come out of nowhere and dramatically outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is key to competing for a championship. With top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects like White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, Dodgers middle infielder Gavin Lux and Athletics starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo all hoping to make major impacts this season, knowing when to pull the trigger on a future star could give you a huge leg up on the competition.

That's why you'll need a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings to help steer you toward the Fantasy baseball picks that will define your season. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. He is coming off a productive season with the Rockies last year despite not pitching after Aug. 22 due to right arm inflammation. In fact, Marquez finished the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts. He also recorded 12 victories in 2019 and has now recorded double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons. And despite playing his home games at Coors Field, Marquez should continue to be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Marquez to outperform fellow starting pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Mike Soroka and Yu Darvish, all of whom are being drafted well before him. Colorado's right-hander currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.14, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to target on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. The 23-year-old is a former first-round pick and top-100 prospect. During the offseason, he was traded to the Padres along with Zach Davis for Eric Lauer, Luis Urias and a player to be named later. And now it appears that Grisham will be in line for a starting role in San Diego.

Grisham had a breakout season in terms of power in 2019, hitting 26 home runs in Double-A and Triple-A before socking six homers for the Brewers in several call-ups. He's also previously stolen 25 or more bases on two occasions in the minors, so he brings the potential for speed to the table as well. If his minor league numbers are any indication, Grisham should be able to cut his strikeout rate (26.9 percent) and improve his walk rate (10.9 percent) over time. That's why the model ranks him ahead of center fielders like Victor Robles and Alex Verdugo, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

