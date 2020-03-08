Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from dialed-in model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

The MLB hot stove continues to sizzle as Fantasy baseball owners prepare for upcoming drafts. The Yankees' pitching staff has already been ravaged by injuries to James Paxton (back) and Luis Severino (Tommy John), so recent reports suggest that the Yankees have reached out to the cross-town Mets about trading for Steven Matz. The Yankees will also look internally for options in their starting rotation, potentially shaking up 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings in the coming days.

Finding under-the-radar players who can dramatically outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP could set your lineups apart this season. Reliable Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are the best way to identify and target top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The 24-year-old broke into the majors late last season and impressed over 10 starts with a 2.34 ERA in 57.2 innings.

With a six-pitch repertoire that includes three fastball variations, a changeup and two breaking balls, Civale kept hitters off-balance extremely effectively in 2019, allowing just a 2.4 percent barrel rate that was among the top one percent of all starting pitchers.

Even though he doesn't have dominant swing-and-miss skills, his sinker was so effective that opponents had a slugging percentage of just .288 against it, and he didn't give up a single home run on that pitch. That's why the model likes the 15th-round pick more than several starters going in the 10th round or earlier like Max Fried, Corey Kluber and Tyler Glasnow.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. The 23-year-old is a former first-round pick and top-100 prospect. During the offseason, he was traded to the Padres along with Zach Davis for Eric Lauer, Luis Urias and a player to be named later. And now it appears that Grisham will be in line for a starting role in San Diego.

Grisham had a breakout season in terms of power in 2019, hitting 26 home runs in Double-A and Triple-A before socking six homers for the Brewers in several call-ups. He's also previously stolen 25 or more bases on two occasions in the minors, so he brings the potential for speed to the table as well. If his minor league numbers are any indication, Grisham should be able to cut his strikeout rate (26.9 percent) and improve his walk rate (10.9 percent) over time. That's why the model ranks him ahead of center fielders like Victor Robles and Alex Verdugo, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

