Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season

The 2020 Fantasy baseball season is just around the corner, with pitchers and catchers reporting throughout Major League Baseball this week. And after an offseason full of monster moves, the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings could feature plenty of changes. This week, the Red Sox officially traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, where the All-Star outfielder now joins an already-loaded lineup that includes Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

Finding 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts is one of the keys to having a successful draft. Players who come from off-the-radar to post starting-caliber numbers in your lineups can help take your team over the top. So before you go on the clock, be sure to see the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It has a proven history of unearthing future stars who can dramatically out-perform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire. The 24-year-old was a top-100 prospect in 2015, but scouts eventually soured on him because he wasn't developing as a hitter. However, McGuire had a strong 2017 season and put up strong numbers during MLB stints in 2018 and 2019.

In 138 plate appearances at the Major League level, McGuire is now slashing a healthy .297/.343/.539 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. And even though those numbers are buoyed by a .330 BABIP, it's enough to see potential for him to be a plus-.800 OPS player at a weak-hitting position. That's why the model lists McGuire as its No. 11 catcher despite the fact that he's being completely overlooked in drafts.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski took six years pushing his way through the minors after playing college ball at Vanderbilt.

Last year, Yastrzemski was given a call-up after putting up a 1.090 OPS with 12 home runs during his first seven weeks in Sacramento. And when he arrived in San Francisco, he continued to rake, with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs while slashing .271/.334/.518 in 411 plate appearances with the Giants.

Yastrzemski had a hard-hit contact rate of 42.7 percent. If he can cut his strikeout rate down from 26.0 percent to the low-20s like he routinely posted in the minors, he should raise his entire offensive profile. That's why the model ranks him ahead of left fielders like Alex Gordon, Yoenis Cespedes and Kyle Tucker who are all being drafted three rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.