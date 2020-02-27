Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

Now that Spring Training is underway, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep has also begun and there are a number of high-profile Fantasy baseball prospects expected to make waves this season. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux and Angels outfielder Jo Adell are all expected to be regulars this season. But all three are also going in the first 16 rounds of drafts, so can they outperform their lofty ADP and become 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts?

Identifying future stars early is a quick route to building a juggernaut, and a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help lead you to the promised land. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value this season, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. He is coming off a productive season with the Rockies last year despite not pitching after Aug. 22 due to right arm inflammation. In fact, Marquez finished the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts. He also recorded 12 victories in 2019 and has now recorded double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons. And despite playing his home games at Coors Field, Marquez should continue to be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Marquez to outperform fellow starting pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Mike Soroka and Yu Darvish, all of whom are being drafted well before him. Colorado's right-hander currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.14, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to target on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos. The 28-year-old saw his first extended run in the big leagues last season and had a stellar year. Gallegos posted a 2.31 ERA and struck out 93 batters in 74 innings.

He was particularly valuable in high-leverage situations, posting a 9:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio while allowing opponents to hit just .151. That's why the Cardinals are giving him an extended tryout to be their closer this spring and why the model ranks him as its No. 14 reliever, despite the fact that his current 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 306.25. That's plenty of value in the 26th round or even on the waiver wire in some leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.