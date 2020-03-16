Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Landing a future superstar just before they reach their potential is one of the fastest ways to the top of the your league's standings. With drafts still taking place despite a delayed start to the season, owners everywhere are keeping close tabs on 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert hit 32 home runs and stole 36 bases last season and is expected to make the Opening Day roster in Chicago. But where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

With Robert being drafted in the 12th round on average, will "La Pantera" live up to the hype and become one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts that defines the season? Having a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 can help lead you to players who will outperform their expectations. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The fourth-year pro slashed .263/.291/.424 in 2019 with 42 steals and nine home runs in 2019. In addition, Mondesi sported a BABIP that was 22 points higher (.357) than it was in 2018. Mondesi's 2018 was strong as well, as he slashed .276/.306/.498 with 14 homers and 32 stolen bases in just half-a-season.

Mondesi has evolved into a pull hitter, going 46.0 percent against 41.6 percent in 2018, but his strikeout rate climbed to 29.8 percent from 26.5 percent. That pull rate caused defenses to shift, but Mondesi can adjust this season to use more of the field and deliver more lift to take advantage of his 15- to 20-homer power. That's why the model ranks him as its sixth-best shortstop, better than players with stronger 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP like Trevor Story, Trea Turner and Marcus Semien.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. The 24-year-old has been competing for a spot in Houston's starting rotation this spring. With Justin Verlander suffering a lat strain that could keep him out for an indeterminable amount of time, Urquidy's chances of sticking as a starter have seemingly improved.

Urquidy appeared nine times for Houston last season, making seven starts, and posted a 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 41 innings. He has a four-pitch arsenal, including two breaking balls with whiff rates above 40 percent. That's why the model ranks Urquidy ahead of pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Frankie Montas and Yu Darvish, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.