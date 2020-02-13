Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from proven model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season

The 2020 MLB spring training schedule gets underway on Feb. 21 when the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals square off in the first game. Spring training matchups provide the perfect opportunity for Fantasy baseball owners to identify overlooked sleepers and breakouts before their 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts. Players across the league are showcasing their talent, and owners who can identify the players who present the best value relative to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP will certainly gain a leg up on their competition.

Having a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings is the best way for owners to identify which overlooked players have the best chance to produce big numbers. SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and has found some Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to know about before going on the clock.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson. Anderson is coming off a productive season with the Marlins last year. In fact, Anderson finished the season with a .261 batting average, while recording 20 home runs and 66 RBI in just 126 games. He's now recorded 281 hits and 144 runs scored over his last two seasons in Miami, and with the fences having been brought in at Marlins Park, Anderson could see even better numbers at the plate in 2020.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Anderson to outperform fellow third basemen like Mike Moustakas, Vladimir Guerrero and Miguel Sano, all of whom are being drafted before Anderson. Anderson currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 240.20, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to be all over on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski took six years pushing his way through the minors after playing college ball at Vanderbilt.

Last year, Yastrzemski was given a call-up after putting up a 1.090 OPS with 12 home runs during his first seven weeks in Sacramento. And when he arrived in San Francisco, he continued to rake, with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs while slashing .271/.334/.518 in 411 plate appearances with the Giants.

Yastrzemski had a hard-hit contact rate of 42.7 percent. If he can cut his strikeout rate down from 26.0 percent to the low-20s like he routinely posted in the minors, he should raise his entire offensive profile. That's why the model ranks him ahead of left fielders like Alex Gordon, Yoenis Cespedes and Kyle Tucker who are all being drafted three rounds earlier on average.

