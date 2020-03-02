Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from proven model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

With MLB Spring Training underway in Florida and Arizona, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep has also begun. Several Fantasy baseball rookies are already making waves in camp. Red Sox rookie Bobby Dalbec hit 59 homers in the minors over the past two seasons and had big-league experience at first base for Boston last season. Likewise, Angels outfielder Jo Adell slugged his way to Triple-A at age 20 in 2019 and could take over in right field at some point in 2020. But where should each player be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Identifying 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts can help lead your team to a title. And determining how players will live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is the best way to figure out who those future stars will be. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. He is coming off a productive season with the Rockies last year despite not pitching after Aug. 22 due to right arm inflammation. In fact, Marquez finished the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts. He also recorded 12 victories in 2019 and has now recorded double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons. And despite playing his home games at Coors Field, Marquez should continue to be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Marquez to outperform fellow starting pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Mike Soroka and Yu Darvish, all of whom are being drafted well before him. Colorado's right-hander currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.14, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to target on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Orioles catcher Pedro Severino. The fifth-year pro from the Dominican Republic enjoyed his first season in Baltimore, hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 66 RBIs and 58 runs scored. Severino and Chance Sisco platooned behind the plate in 2019, with Severino earning the bulk of the time with his better plate skills.

Even with Sisco and 2019 top overall draft choice Adley Rutschman at Orioles camp this spring training, Severino is expected to be the starting catcher when the Orioles begin the regular season. That's why the model ranks Severino ahead of players like Francisco Mejia, Kurt Suzuki, Christian Vazquez and Carson Kelly in its 2020 Fantasy baseball catcher rankings, all of whom are being drafted five rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

