Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from proven model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Even though Spring Training in Florida and Arizona ended prematurely due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep is continuing. The offseason provided the usual turnover of superstar talent, with players like Josh Donaldson heading to the Twins and former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel inking with the White Sox, but where should every player be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Finding under-the-radar 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who can return plenty of value is critical. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The fourth-year pro slashed .263/.291/.424 in 2019 with 42 steals and nine home runs in 2019. In addition, Mondesi sported a BABIP that was 22 points higher (.357) than it was in 2018. Mondesi's 2018 was strong as well, as he slashed .276/.306/.498 with 14 homers and 32 stolen bases in just half-a-season.

Mondesi has evolved into a pull hitter, going 46.0 percent against 41.6 percent in 2018, but his strikeout rate climbed to 29.8 percent from 26.5 percent. That pull rate caused defenses to shift, but Mondesi can adjust this season to use more of the field and deliver more lift to take advantage of his 15- to 20-homer power. That's why the model ranks him as its sixth-best shortstop, better than players with stronger 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP like Trevor Story, Trea Turner and Marcus Semien.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski. The grandson of former Red Sox great and Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski hit 21 homers and drove in 55 runs in his rookie season last year. Yastrzemski added 22 doubles and 64 runs scored in 107 games.

Yastrzemski's .852 OPS and 2.8 WAR in his rookie season were sterling, as he paid immediate dividends for San Francisco after spending six years toiling in the minors with the Orioles. He also hit .272 in his big-league debut season after averaging just .263. San Francisco is high on Yastrzemski, and so is the model, ranking him as the No. 20 right fielder and ahead of higher-drafted players like Kyle Tucker and J.D. Davis.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.