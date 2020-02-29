Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from same model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

The new MLB season is just around the corner, with Opening Day scheduled for March 26. Owners everywhere are eyeing the latest MLB news coming out of Florida and Arizona and adjusting their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings accordingly. The Atlanta Braves signed veteran Cole Hamels to a one-year, $18 million deal this offseason, but Hamels suffered shoulder fatigue while doing offseason work and is being held out of action for at least two weeks.

Throughout the next month, Fantasy baseball injury news could throw serious wrenches into your Fantasy baseball strategy. And 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts will emerge, setting the tone for the coming season. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. He is coming off a productive season with the Rockies last year despite not pitching after Aug. 22 due to right arm inflammation. In fact, Marquez finished the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts. He also recorded 12 victories in 2019 and has now recorded double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons. And despite playing his home games at Coors Field, Marquez should continue to be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Marquez to outperform fellow starting pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Mike Soroka and Yu Darvish, all of whom are being drafted well before him. Colorado's right-hander currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.14, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to target on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Orioles catcher Pedro Severino. The 26-year-old made his way through the Nationals system thanks to a strong throwing arm and excellent receiving skills behind the plate. However, as we've seen with defense-first catchers, that often helps buy them time to improve at the plate, and Severino appears as though he's starting to do just that.

The Orioles claimed him off waivers just before the 2019 season began and Severino rewarded them by playing strong defense and hitting a surprising 13 home runs while slashing .249/.321/.420. And even though he posted a career-high BABIP of .285, it was largely rooted in a hard-hit contact rate that jumped from 22.2 percent in 2018 to 33.2 percent in 2019. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Kurt Suzuki, Carson Kelly and Willians Astudillo, who are all being drafted at least eight rounds earlier than Severino on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.