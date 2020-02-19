Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from top model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season

With Spring Training underway and drafts becoming more frequent over the next six weeks, owners everywhere are on the hunt for 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who could define their season. Before he became an MVP and was traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers this offseason, Mookie Betts had his breakout season in 2015, with 68 extra-base hits, 21 stolen bases and an .820 OPS in his first full season in the big leagues. But which breakouts should you target when crafting your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mariners first baseman Evan White. A former first-round pick out of Kentucky in 2017, White has progressed rapidly through the Mariners' farm system, while a six-year, $24 million contract extension with three club options eliminates the possibility of any service time manipulation this spring.

White should be on the Opening Day roster for the Mariners, and Seattle will get a professional hitter from Day One. White posted an .832 OPS over 1,011 plate appearances in the minors and hit 18 home runs in 365 at-bats at Double-A Arkansas last season after tweaks to generate more lift and take advantage of the natural power in his swing. That's why the model ranks him ahead of proven first basemen like Howie Kendrick, Christian Walker and C.J. Cron.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year old righty became a solid every-day option for the Royals in 2019, hitting .279 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs. Strikeouts, however, were an issue as he had 148 of them in 139 game appearances.

SportsLine's model is calling for Dozier to take a big leap forward in 2020 as he climbs the Fantasy baseball third baseman rankings. Even though he's going off the board with a Fantasy baseball ADP of No. 214 overall, the model ranks him as the No. 13 third baseman overall. He's expected to produce more than third basemen such as Manny Machado (ADP of 76), Moustakas (121) and Sano (165), all of whom are going off the board much earlier, making Dozier one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you should be all over.

